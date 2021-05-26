Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

