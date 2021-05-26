Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,790 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ventas by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ventas by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $2,948,464. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.60, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

