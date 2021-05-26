Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.28 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 42.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,348,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,952,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 60,978 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $98.63. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.