Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,390 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

AWI stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,316. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

