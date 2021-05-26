Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,562 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Entergy worth $31,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR stock opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

