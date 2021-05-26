EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Shares Up 14.2%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) shares shot up 14.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

