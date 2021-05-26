Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $2.04 on Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00005217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $764.68 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00019370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.66 or 0.01001243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.97 or 0.09969813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00092661 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

