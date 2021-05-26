Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.83.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.60 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 23.25 and a 52-week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.