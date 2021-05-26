Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.83.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.60 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 23.25 and a 52-week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

