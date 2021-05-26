Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.02. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 212.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

EHC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.07. 3,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,467. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

