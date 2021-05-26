Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.34

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.34 and last traded at C$41.17, with a volume of 26180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The company has a market cap of C$11.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

