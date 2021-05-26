Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.00.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Empire alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. Empire has a 52-week low of C$29.08 and a 52-week high of C$41.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Empire’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.