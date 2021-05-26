Emercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.55 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $27,646.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,469,866 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

