EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.20% from the company’s current price.

EMKR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of EMKR opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $325.28 million, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 313,093 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.