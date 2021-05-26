Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,402 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 4.9% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $35,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

LLY stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.48. 73,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.84 and its 200-day moving average is $182.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.