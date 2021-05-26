Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.10%.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,691. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

