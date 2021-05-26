EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDRVF. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

