Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by Barclays from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.88.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.