eBoost Tops 1-Day Volume of $585.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $585.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.64 or 0.00502764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

