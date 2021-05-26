EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $159.54

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.54 and last traded at $158.55, with a volume of 120109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.46.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.93. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

