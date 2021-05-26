Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,742 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

