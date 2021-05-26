Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $173,496.61 and $124,713.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 787,957 coins and its circulating supply is 377,120 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

