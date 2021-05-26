Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

NYSE:DY traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,195. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $101.16.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.