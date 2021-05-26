Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.38. 28,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,414. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

