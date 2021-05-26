Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 115,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 186,219 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

