Doyle Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.15. 5,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,813. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94.

