Doyle Wealth Management Sells 131 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of MCK traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

