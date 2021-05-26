Doyle Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

VUG traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.84. 17,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,675. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

