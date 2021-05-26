Doyle Wealth Management Has $616,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $137.93. 136,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,848,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.