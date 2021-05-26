Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,876 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.96. 11,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,001. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.41. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.65.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.