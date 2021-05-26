Doyle Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 42,155 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $322.89 billion, a PE ratio of -70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

