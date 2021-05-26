Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.14

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 11778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 182.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
