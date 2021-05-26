Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.14

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 11778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 182.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

