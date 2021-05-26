DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $34.80

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $34.01. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 1,462 shares.

DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

