Dorian LPG’s (LPG) In-Line Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $599.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $592,041.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,079.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $187,407.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,817 shares in the company, valued at $969,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dorian LPG by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

