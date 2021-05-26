Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.59

Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $15.52. Donegal Group shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 59,191 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $466.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,860 shares of company stock valued at $836,115. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

