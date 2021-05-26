Domo (DOMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Domo’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 2.96. Domo has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.