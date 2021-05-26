Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.61.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $106.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.35. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $83.58 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $1,915,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $743,000. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 52.3% in the first quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 429,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 467,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,539,000 after acquiring an additional 467,645 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

