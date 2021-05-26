Doliver Advisors LP Sells 406 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $176.79. 51,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,641,669. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.