DOGEFI Achieves Market Cap of $2.00 Million (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. DOGEFI has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $361.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGEFI coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00005189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00356541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00187628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00848299 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033668 BTC.

DOGEFI Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI

