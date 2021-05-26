Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Trading 12.7% Higher

Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF)’s share price traded up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.35. 20,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,155% from the average session volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88.

Docebo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCBOF)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

