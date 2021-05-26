Diversified Trust Co Sells 19,335 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $56,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.24. 3,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average of $172.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

