Diversified Trust Co Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.67. 83,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.84. The firm has a market cap of $390.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.70.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.