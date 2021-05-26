Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.75. 69,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,883. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,678. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

