Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,049 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $90,718,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $75,628,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.61.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 76,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.58 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

