Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $11,696,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,871,020 shares of company stock valued at $560,136,671. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,205,777. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.72 and a 200-day moving average of $282.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.92.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

