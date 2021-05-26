Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 107,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

CVX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

