Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. Diodes has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diodes will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,895,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,357 shares of company stock worth $18,682,125. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.