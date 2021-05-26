Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
DIOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.
DIOD stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. Diodes has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,895,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,357 shares of company stock worth $18,682,125. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
Read More: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.