Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:DNOPY opened at $32.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. Dino Polska has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of products, including fruit and vegetable, dairy, meat, and bakery, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; dry grocery products, beverages, alcohol, and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, such as cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

