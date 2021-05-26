Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,351 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.78% of Boot Barn worth $60,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,211 shares of company stock valued at $10,843,374. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.