Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,596 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $61,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 76,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,263.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

