Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $58.73 Million Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,810 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.66% of Hibbett Sports worth $58,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

